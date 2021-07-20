Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Der große Gewinner! Fast alle Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.07.2021 | 19:27
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 20

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - LEI 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To: The FCA

Date:20 July 2021

Name of applicant:BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
Name of scheme:General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:From: 19 January 2021To:19 July 2021
Balance under scheme from previous return:7,616,023 ordinary shares of 5p each
The amount by which the block scheme has been
increased, if the scheme has been increased since
the date of the last return:		n/a
Number of securities issued/allotted under
scheme during period:		n/a
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period		1,366,482 ordinary shares of 5p each
Number and class of securities originally listed
and the date of admission
7,616,023 ordinary shares of 5p each, admitted
on 19 January 2021
Total number of securities in issue at the end
of the period		95,389,541 ordinary shares of 5p each

Name of contact:Kevin Mayger
Address of contact:12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact:0207 743 1098

SIGNED BYKevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
Company Secretary

Kevin Mayger

Name of applicant

If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.