BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - LEI 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To: The FCA

Date:20 July 2021

Name of applicant: BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

Name of scheme: General purpose block listing scheme

Period of return: From: 19 January 2021 To: 19 July 2021

Balance under scheme from previous return: 7,616,023 ordinary shares of 5p each

The amount by which the block scheme has been

increased, if the scheme has been increased since

the date of the last return: n/a

Number of securities issued/allotted under

scheme during period: n/a

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted

at end of period 1,366,482 ordinary shares of 5p each

Number and class of securities originally listed

and the date of admission

7,616,023 ordinary shares of 5p each, admitted

on 19 January 2021