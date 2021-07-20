Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, July 21 from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. ET; Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, Advisors and Analysts, to Attend its Real-Time, Interactive Pres

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable cleantech and green energy businesses, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, July 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. This live, interactive online event will give shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Dan Bates, in real time.

Mr. Bates' presentation will include further detail of this morning's announcement that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has expanded its portfolio of Ecuadorian cities to two that are intent on using the Company's waste plastic-to-energy pyrolysis technology to convert municipal solid waste. With Milagro added to the previously announced Naranjal, Ecuador, the Company projects $13.5 million in annual revenue per site. He will also discuss strong progress with recently announced similar new business initiatives in New England and Southeast Asia.

Following his presentation, Mr. Bates may open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and he will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please register here at https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479677&tp_key=2d44faef25&sti=clnv

to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If you are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available on www.EmergingGrowth.com and we will release a link to the conference after the event.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers 'best in class' pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit clean-seas.com/.

