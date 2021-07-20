Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.07.2021
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2021 | 21:56
HEMPAMDERICANA, OTC:HMPQ: Hempamericana Announces Plans to Be Current With OTC Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / HEMPAMERICANA (OTC PINK:HMPQ) is in the process of completing its financials and plans to be current with OTC markets very soon.

HEMPAMERICANA produces CBD FULL SPECTRUM by using CO2 subcritical extraction - the slowest and cleanest extraction method available. HMPQ produces the 'Real McCoy' of CBD, with no additives and nothing taken out, and has over 37600 bottles available for sale. The company has all of the trials needed to produce more formulas and has just lowered its pricing for several products. For more information, please visit hempamericana.com.

PR Contact Information:
Sal Rosillo
hempamericana@gmail.com

SOURCE: HEMPAMDERICANA, OTC:HMPQ



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656366/Hempamericana-Announces-Plans-to-Be-Current-With-OTC-Markets

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
