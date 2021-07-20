Former AstraZeneca Leader Tapped to Lead Quantori's Global Client Services

Quantori, a leading data science and digital transformation services company for the life sciences and healthcare sectors, today announced the appointment of Sean Murphy as Vice President of Client Services, effective immediately. Sean will oversee Quantori's global network of IT professionals providing world-class software engineering and data analytics services to top biopharma and healthcare companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005589/en/

Sean Murphy, Vice President, Client Services, Quantori (Photo: Business Wire)

"Sean has a strong track record of leading cross-functional teams to deliver innovative digital IT solutions that support a seamless digital transformation experience," said Richard Golob, CEO of Quantori. "As we enter our next phase of growth, we are thrilled to welcome Sean aboard to ensure delivery of cost-effective, high-quality data science and software engineering services."

Sean has held various leadership positions at AstraZeneca and Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he focused primarily on R&D IT and Cloud and Digital Transformations. At AstraZeneca, Sean designed, developed, and led the Application Lifecycle Services organization, a world-class software engineering team that delivers quality products and services throughout AstraZeneca. He also was instrumental in establishing captive offshore development centers for AstraZeneca.

Most recently, Sean served as Vice President at General Electric, where he was the Technology Leader for the business and digital transformation of corporate systems. He focused predominately on the implementation of the enterprise SaaS solution Workday across all General Electric businesses.

Sean received his B.S. degree in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire and his M.Sc. degree in Management with a specialization in Biopharmaceutical Leadership from Emmanuel College. He currently serves as a board member of the United Nations Association of Greater Boston and has served as a board member of the Society for Information Management of Boston and Newton Girls Soccer.

"I'm excited to join the highly impressive Quantori leadership team to help deliver nextgen data science and software solutions that provide immediate value for our clients," according to Sean. "While at AstraZeneca, I had the pleasure of working with some of the professionals who are now Quantori's leaders. They were the only service providers who truly understood the drug development process and the scientific problems we were trying to solve. I was so impressed with their performance and ability to deliver that I wanted to join the team!"

Quantori's executive leadership boasts a rich history in the life sciences and healthcare IT industry. CEO Richard Golob, Chief Scientific Officer Yuriy Gankin, Ph.D., and Chief Technology Officer Vitaliy Aronov have successfully joined forces for more than two decades to deliver award-winning software engineering and data analytics services to top pharmaceutical companies and research organizations around the globe. They previously cofounded GGA Software Services, which was acquired by EPAM Systems in 2014. Golob built EPAM's Life Sciences Business Unit into the fastest growing unit at the company.

"What we've experienced over the past year is that our clients require a versatile digital IT services provider that understands their needs for scalability and flexibility and has deep domain and data science knowledge, and Quantori checks all these boxes," said Yuriy Gankin, Chief Scientific Officer at Quantori. "Sean's background in helping organizations navigate the digital revolution will be invaluable in helping us fulfill our mission to empower our clients to achieve their strategic business goals."

Quantori's global headquarters are located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional offices in London, U.K., St. Petersburg, Russia, and Tbilisi, Georgia. The company serves leading research institutions and biopharma organizations, including Bruker, The Jackson Laboratory, Perkin Elmer, and Takeda. Quantori's team is currently more than 400 professionals, and the company is actively seeking qualified experts globally to keep pace with its rapid growth. For more information, please visit www.quantori.com or email info@quantori.com.

"The robust software engineering, scientific informatics and data science capabilities that Quantori offers have enabled us to achieve our IT strategy by harnessing the power of innovative digital technologies," said Scott Thomas, Vice President of Information Technology for the LGC Genomics Division. "The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased demand for genomic analysis, and Quantori's digital solutions have helped optimize our operations to meet the demand for these mission-critical applications."

About Quantori

Quantori is transforming life sciences and healthcare with the power of digital IT. The company develops bespoke IT and data science solutions for accelerating research and drug discovery and improving healthcare delivery. Quantori combines data engineering and advanced analytics with scientific knowledge management and best-in-class software engineering to help life science and healthcare companies successfully achieve their digital transformations with greater speed and agility. Learn more at www.quantori.com and connect on social media @Twitter, @LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005589/en/

Contacts:

Heidi Creighton

heidi.creighton@quantori.com

Mobile/Text: 978-302-1198