Kirk Law Firm Discusses the Major Chemical Spill in Six Flags Splashtown

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas is an oasis for local residents and tourists alike, offering a fun and usually enjoyable way for families to spend a weekend cooling off. But this last Saturday (July, 17th), the experience at Splashtown was one that guests will remember for very different reasons.

This last Saturday a chemical spill resulted in more than two-dozen guests being treated for chemical exposure and over 100 having to undergo decontamination at the park.

The exposure was said to have occurred in a children's pool area occupied by dozens of park guests. The spill was initially noticed by a lifeguard who became ill, with other guests feeling swept over with sickness soon after, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

According to the Kirk Law Firm, incidents such as this should not be taken lightly. Under Texas law, property owners such as Six Flags have a 'duty of care' to keep maintain a level of safety on premises, and to take reasonable precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its guests when enjoying the park. If this duty of care was breached, those parties injured may qualify to file a claim against any party or parties found to be "at fault."

"Unfortunately, not all businesses meet their 'duty of care' and knowingly or unknowingly subject its guests or customers to risks of injury or worse. As a leading personal injury law firm, we stand up for victims, giving them a voice and fighting to get them the justice and compensation they deserve for having gone through the ordeal. While we can't say if such a 'duty of care' was breached in this case, we are urging injured parties to reach out to us for further investigation."

Official Statement Released Sunday Afternoon, July 18th

The waterpark will be closed Sunday, July 18 and Monday, July 19 to permit a thorough investigation into yesterday's incident. Preliminary findings indicate there was a vapor release in a small outdoor section of the park that quickly dissipated. We are working hand in hand with Harris County Public Health officials, along with third-party industry experts, to determine a cause, and we will reopen when we are confident it is safe to do so. It is our understanding that all impacted guests and team members have been released and are back home. The safety of our guests and employees is always our top priority.

Update on Those Treated

Officials from the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed that 31 guests of the park were transported to a local area hospital, while 55 refused further care and left the scene of their own volition. According to the department, anyone affected by the chemical spill was required to undergo decontamination prior to exiting the park.

Of those impacted, officials stated that inhalation and skin irritation were the most commonly reported symptoms, with one 3-year-old rushed to the hospital but in stable condition.

According to a representative of the Memorial Hermann medical system, as of that Sunday morning, all patients treated by their facilities had been discharged and were said to be in good condition.

An Ongoing Investigation

It has been confirmed by a Splashtown representative that the park will remain closed through Monday to aid with an unencumbered investigation that remains ongoing. According to this representative, initial findings suggest that the spill was the result of a vapor release occurring in a small outdoor area, and that this vapor quickly dissipated.

In a statement released by the Splashtown representative, they reassured the public, stating, "We are working hand in hand with Harris County Public Health officials, along with third-party industry experts, to determine a cause, and we will reopen when we are confident it is safe to do so. It is our understanding that all impacted guests and team members have been released and are back home. The safety of our guests and employees is always our top priority."

Troubling Signs

According to investigators, the system that controls the water park's chemicals did not indicate that any readings were set off or sound any type of alarm. At the time of this writing, HCFMO hazmat is conducting an investigation to identify the underlying cause of the malfunction and to officially verify any chemicals involved in the spill. A representative from HCFMO Hazmat verified that they had taken both water and air samples, and at that time everything appeared to be within normal ranges.

Relief for Injured Parties

