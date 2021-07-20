

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.35 billion, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $0.72 billion, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.3% to $7.34 billion from $6.15 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.35 Bln. vs. $0.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.97 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.15 -Revenue (Q2): $7.34 Bln vs. $6.15 Bln last year.



