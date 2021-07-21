- (PLX AI) - Nordea Q2 net interest income EUR 1,232 million vs. estimate EUR 1,207 million.
- • Q2 net loan losses EUR 51 million vs. estimate EUR -100 million
- • Q2 net fee & commission income EUR 878 million vs. estimate EUR 813 million
- • Q2 CET 1 capital ratio 18%
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.25 vs. estimate EUR 0.21
- • Q2 operating profit EUR 1,338 million vs. estimate EUR 1,118 million
- • Nordea aims for dividend payment of a maximum of EUR 0.72 per share, to be distributed in October
- • Nordea to start share buy-backs fourth quarter
- • Nordea 2022 targets return on equity above 10%
- • Nordea 2022 targets cost-to-income ratio of 50%
- • Nordea says total costs for 2021 are expected to be around EUR 4.6 billion, up from below EUR 4.6 billion previously
