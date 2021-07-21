- (PLX AI) - Hoist Finance Q2 pretax profit SEK 52 million.
- • Q2 CET1 capital ratio 9.7%
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|3,508
|3,650
|08:57
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Hoist Finance - Interim report Q2 2021
|STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance's second quarter was stable in terms of performance, but with limited growth. The market saw quite a lot of activity, but the competition...
► Artikel lesen
|07:40
|Hoist Finance Q2 EPS SEK -0.79
|(PLX AI) - Hoist Finance Q2 pretax profit SEK 52 million.• Q2 CET1 capital ratio 9.7%
► Artikel lesen
|07:36
|HOIST FINANCE: Interim report Q2 2021
|09.07.
|Invitation to Hoist Finance second quarter 2021 presentation
|08.07.
|Hoist Finance Q2 Pretax Profit SEK 50 Million After Tax Risk Provision
|(PLX AI) - Hoist Finance Q2 pretax profit SEK 50 million.• Q2 CET1 capital ratio 9.6%• Q2 net loss SEK 50 million; adjusted for IAC profit SEK 60 million• Says audit has resulted in a negative advance...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|HOIST FINANCE AB
|3,508
|-0,57 %