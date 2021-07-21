Longi's 25.19% efficiency rating for its new p-type TOPCon solar cells, confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin, is reportedly a world record.Chinese PV module maker Longi has achieved a power conversion efficiency rating of 25.19% for a TOPCon solar cell. The achievement, which has been confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), is purportedly a world record for a p-type TOPCon cell. "Adhering to the development idea with result-orientation, choosing the proper technology direction based on the essence of technology, focusing on the development ...

