- (PLX AI) - Concentric Q2 sales SEK 473 million vs. estimate SEK 495 million.
- • Q2 EBIT margin 22.7%
- • Q2 net income SEK 85 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 2.25
Concentric Q2 EBIT SEK 107 Million vs. Estimate SEK 109 Million
