Sculpt Neon Signs Introduces Express Delivery

Sculpt Neon Signs has said that the company now delivers custom neon lights sooner than any other business in the US. Buyers can receive their customized signs in as few as 7-business days.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Sculpt Neon Signs, one of the leading manufacturers of custom neon lights online, has introduced what it terms 'Rush Delivery.' Rush delivery promises customers that place orders with the company that their neon signs or lights will be delivered within 7-10 business days. Buyers who want the neon lights delivered sooner can opt for the company's Express Shipping option. 'All signs are handmade and are normally delivered within 15 business days'.

Compared to other businesses selling custom neon signs, Sculpt Neon Signs delivers in the shortest time. Even the company's standard delivery, which is 15 business days, is far sooner than many, which deliver in around a month. Furthermore, the company guarantees that every neon sign will be of the best quality and that 'Express Shipping' or the rush delivery will not affect the quality of the company's signs.

Readers can find out more about Sculpt Neon Signs, the options available and place orders directly on the official website https://sculptneonsigns.com/

'We have been manufacturing and selling neon signs for a very long time. However, one of the things we've noticed is that people want their signs delivered sooner. Almost nobody except for a few may want to wait for a month to get their signs. That's why we aim to deliver sooner than other businesses, despite our signs being handmade.' Said a representative for Sculpt Neon Signs.

She added, 'We can now deliver neon lights in as few as a week, with Express Shipping. However, if there is a delay for some reason which is very rare, we will update the customer. That said, we strive to ensure that every one of our buyers gets their neon lights within the stipulated time because we know how important these signs are to them.'

First-time buyers who sign up on the site are also treated to a 5% discount and updates.

About Neon Signs

Sculpt Neon Signs is one of the most established makers of neon lights. The business offers numerous options that cater to the needs of business owners and homeowners alike. Neon lights can be customized via the company's website. Everything from the shape and layout to the color of the lights is easily customized. Furthermore, all products are handmade from the highest quality materials. The company aims to 'exceed the expectations' of its customers. Sculpt Neon signs are designed in Australia, the USA and UK; manufacturers nearest to the client are chosen to ensure a short delivery time.

