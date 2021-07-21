Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.07.2021
Der große Gewinner! Fast alle Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 
Frankfurt
20.07.21
15:33 Uhr
1,910 Euro
-0,030
-1,55 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
21.07.2021 | 08:31
Arix Bioscience PLC: Notice of Results

DJ Notice of Results 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Notice of Results 
21-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Notice of Results 
 
LONDON, 21 July 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in 
and building breakthrough biotech companies, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021, 
on Thursday 12 August 2021. 
 
[ENDS] 
 
Enquiries 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Manel Mateus 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
