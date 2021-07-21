Anzeige
Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Property

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Property 

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Property 
21-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
21 July 2021 
 
Custodian REIT plc 
 
("Custodian REIT" or the "Company") 
 
Disposal of Property 
 
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the disposal of a property from 
its portfolio. 
 
The Company has sold a 5,242 sq ft vacant children's day nursery in Basingstoke for GBP648k, GBP73k ahead of the last 
published valuation. 
 
The property was part of the initial portfolio acquired on the Company's admission to the London Stock Exchange in 
2014. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the disposal to fund acquisitions better aligned to its stated 
investment strategy. 
 
Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's 
external fund manager), said: 
 
"The children's day nursery sector has been adversely affected by COVID-19 and in the current market the asset is best 
suited for local residential development, demonstrated by sale proceeds exceeding valuation by 11%, which will be 
redeployed on investment property with greater prospects for income and capital growth." 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                             www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
              www.numiscorp.com 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
         www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT is a UK real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10m at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP10m lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: DIS 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 118077 
EQS News ID:  1220417 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220417&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
