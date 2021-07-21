DJ Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Property

21 July 2021 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or the "Company") Disposal of Property Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the disposal of a property from its portfolio. The Company has sold a 5,242 sq ft vacant children's day nursery in Basingstoke for GBP648k, GBP73k ahead of the last published valuation. The property was part of the initial portfolio acquired on the Company's admission to the London Stock Exchange in 2014. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the disposal to fund acquisitions better aligned to its stated investment strategy. Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's external fund manager), said: "The children's day nursery sector has been adversely affected by COVID-19 and in the current market the asset is best suited for local residential development, demonstrated by sale proceeds exceeding valuation by 11%, which will be redeployed on investment property with greater prospects for income and capital growth." - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT is a UK real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10m at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP10m lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

