Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Der große Gewinner! Fast alle Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSAQ ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 Ticker-Symbol: 6UC 
Stuttgart
20.07.21
14:38 Uhr
6,300 Euro
+0,140
+2,27 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.07.2021 | 08:32
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Physitrack PLC Six-Month Report 2020/2021 Webcast Conference

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

The B2B SaaS and Virtual Care provider Physitrack PLC plans to publish its six-month report 2020/2021 on Wednesday July 28, at 8.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 10.00 CET.

Physitrack PLC's six-month report 2020/2021 will be published in English and available on www.physitrackgroup.com/investors.

Webcast conference:
July 28, 2021 at 10.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on www.physitrackgroup.com/investors after the webcast conference.

Speakers:
Henrik Molin, CEO
Charlotte Goodwin, CFO

Link to webcast: here

Dial-in number for teleconference: here

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Molin, CEO, Physitrack PLC
E-mail: ir@physitrack.com
Telephone: +46 720 18 05 93

Certified Adviser
FNCA Sweden AB
E-mail: info@fnca.se
Telephone: +46 8 528 00 399

About Physitrack PLC
Physitrack PLC is a fast growing, global B2B virtual care provider within the remote patient engagement sector. Physitrack PLC focuses on remote care and has two business lines: a SaaS based software platform and a Virtual Care offering. The SaaS offering has paying healthcare provider users and registered patients in more than 180 countries globally. Physitrack PLC, domiciled in the UK and Wales, is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Attachments

Invitation to Physitrack PLC six-month report 2020/2021 webcast conference

SOURCE: Physitrack



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656434/Invitation-to-Physitrack-PLC-Six-Month-Report-20202021-Webcast-Conference

PHYSITRACK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.