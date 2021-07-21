

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L), on Wednesday, reported that trading across all of its major geographies has been robust throughout the first half of 2021, as noted in its 29th April trading update, with particular strength at the end of the second quarter.



The company expects first-half adjusted profit before tax to be about 50% ahead of the same period last year. Computacenter witnessed strong organic Technology Sourcing and Services Growth in the UK, Germany and the US.



'...Given the performance in the first half, the current backlogs and the forecast to the end of the year, while nothing in life is ever certain and we face a stronger comparative in the second half, it is highly likely that 2021 will be another year of substantial progress for the Group,' the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMPUTACENTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de