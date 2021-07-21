

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L), a science and engineering company, Wednesday said it made a good start to the new financial year, with orders, revenue, profit and cash in-line with expectations.



In its trading update, the company said its visibility on revenue under contract for fiscal 2022 has increased to 940 million pounds, up from 800 million pounds at April 2021.



The company said it remains confident of delivering in line with expectations, with mid-single digit organic revenue growth at 11% to 12% operating profit margin, rising to 12% to 13% operating profit margin in the medium term.



The company said it has seen a strong start to the year in EMEA Services, mainly with continued good order intake in the Cyber & Information business and strong revenue growth in the Maritime & Land business.



The company sees a slower quarter for Global Products due to lower year-end backlog.



Overall, QinetiQ said it is showing good continued growth and profitability in line with expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QINETIQ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de