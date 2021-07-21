If built, the project would be the world's largest floating PV power plant and would reach the same capacity as the largest ground-mounted facility currently in operation.Singaporean solar developer Sunseap has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Batam Indonesia Free Zone Authority (BP Batam) - which is the public authority responsible for the management, development, and construction on the island of Batam in Indonesia - for the construction of a 2.2 GW PV floating project at the Duriangkang Reservoir in the southern part of the region. If built, the $2 billion project would be the ...

