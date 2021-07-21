- (PLX AI) - Evolution shares rose 6 percent after earnings beat estimates across the board and revenue continued to climb.
- • With recent share weakness ahead of the report, the beat was enough to outperform the market, with Live the main driver and stable performance at NetEnt
- • Strong organic growth and the imminent launch of the Michigan studio should support the share today, analysts said
- • Though Q2 was not a huge beat vs expectations, the continued top-line growth despite the comparisons and reopening of some markets reflect the strength of the Evolution model and thematic growth it benefits from, analysts at Bank of America said
- • Bofa maintains a buy rating, price target SEK 1,910
