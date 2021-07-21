Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to six classes of Taurus 2021-4 UK DAC, a CMBS single-borrower securitisation secured by two loans which are not cross-collateralised or cross-defaulted.

The Fulham Loan is a £637.5 million floating rate loan that has a five-year term. The loan is secured by the borrower's freehold and leasehold interests in 258 industrial assets, 16 parcels of land, and two office assets located in 10 regions across the UK. As of March 2021, the properties were 90.0% leased to over 2,000 tenants.

The United VI Loan is a £210.9 million floating rate loan that has a five-year term. The loan is secured by the borrower's freehold, leasehold, and combination of freehold and leasehold interests in 49 industrial assets located in five regions across the UK. As of March 2021, the properties were 84.5% leased to approximately 250 tenants.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

