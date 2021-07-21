The manufacturer plans to start production of the performance-enhanced solar modules in August. The first customers should then receive the products in October.From pv magazine Germany Norwegian solar module manufacturer REC, a unit of Chinese chemical company Chemchina, has launched, on Monday, the second generation of its N-Peak solar modules. The production of the solar modules, based on monocrystalline, half-cut, n-type PERT cells, is expected to start in August at the company's factory in Singapore. The first shipments to customers are planned for October. The new product relies on 120 half-cells ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...