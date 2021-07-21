BH Global Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2021
PR Newswire
London, July 21
BH Global Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)
Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2021
Attached is a link to the June 2021 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Global Limited.
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578519/BHG___Newsletter___June_2021___ADV012978.pdf
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315
BH GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de