- (PLX AI) - Comerica Q2 net income $328 million vs. estimate $220 million.
- • Q2 EPS $2.32 vs estimate $1.61
- • CEO says bank enjoyed strong deposit growth, robust fee income and excellent credit quality
- • Revenue increased and we remained focused on expense control: CEO
- • We saw solid loan growth in several business lines, led by General Middle Market, which was more than offset by declines in auto dealer floorplan and Mortgage Banker: CEO
- • ROE of over 17 percent and ROA of 1.50 percent remain above our historical norm, despite the ultra-low rate environment
