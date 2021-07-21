

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $438.76 million, or $3.41 per share. This compares with $223.10 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $438.76 Mln. vs. $223.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.41 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

M&T BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de