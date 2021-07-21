Small Pharma Establishes Psychedelic-assisted Therapy Training Program

Training program established ahead of Phase II clinical trials

Phase IIa due to start imminently and Phase IIb expected to commence in 2022

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the "Company" or "Small Pharma"), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted N,N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT") therapies, has launched a training program to educate psychologists on the process required for the support and completion of Small Pharma's DMT-assisted therapy clinical trials.

Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Small Pharma, added: "With the Phase IIa part of our initial trial due to start imminently, and our Phase IIb clinical trials due to commence in 2022, the Small Pharma training program will ensure psychologists participating in our trials are fully trained and understand the requirements stipulated by the regulatory authorities. We believe that DMT has the potential to transform the lives of millions of patients suffering with depression. The creation of our program will not only prepare psychologists for our trials, but we hope will be the beginning of a future standard training academy, increasing awareness of the importance of psychedelic-assisted therapy and supporting the future commercialisation of our products."

DMT-assisted therapy studies consist of drug treatment in combination with psychological therapy in specialist facilities that can host both elements. Small Pharma hosted and successfully completed the initial training program at the University of Oxford. It has been designed to train qualified therapists on the psychedelic-assisted therapy model that Small Pharma has been developing through its Phase I/IIa clinical trial at Hammersmith Medicines Research Ltd in collaboration with the Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London. The program consisted of sessions with key experts in the field including those from Imperial College London, King's College London, and the Institute of Psychedelic Therapy. This was the first of many sessions to be rolled out by Small Pharma to ensure that the support their patients receive in ongoing and future clinical trials is of the highest quality and administered consistently across the Company's global sites.

Psychedelics have been shown to have therapeutic benefits in disorders such as depression, anxiety, substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. These so-called "internalizing disorders" are characterized by debilitating flows of recurring negative thoughts. Clinical research suggests that DMT will disrupt the neuronal pathways underlying these negative thought processes and, by doing so, may facilitate the benefits of therapy given in combination with DMT. DMT-assisted therapy targets the root cause of depression and other "internalizing" conditions and has the potential to provide a treatment with rapid onset and a long duration of activity following treatment.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialized in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into DMT-assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

About DMT

DMT is a naturally occurring chemical with psychoactive properties found in plants and in the brain of mammals. DMT is chemically similar to the neurotransmitter serotonin, which is involved in a variety of physiological functions in humans, including eating, sleep, and mood regulation. Small Pharma has produced its own DMT-based product, SPL026, in line with good manufacturing practice guidelines laid down by agencies controlling authorisation and licensing of pharmaceutical products.

