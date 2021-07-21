CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Debuts Delta-10 Cartridges

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all-new Delta-10 Cartridges.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is finally ready to debut two different strains of Delta-10 Cartridges. The two strains are Sour Diesel & Blue Dream, and both are 900MG for each one. Delta 10-THC or Delta 10-Tetrahydrocannabinol is a brand new, cutting edge cannabinoid (derived from Hemp) which carries similar psychoactive effects and euphoric feelings associated with the traditional cannabis use. Additionally, these cannabinoids are known for their anti-nausea, anti-anxiety, appetite stimulating and stress reducing properties. President & CEO Lisa Nelson stated "Delta-10 definitely has the power to change the CBD market dramatically!" This is going to be a top selling product for CBD Life Sciences Inc. online distribution in the upcoming weeks along with the Pain Relief Roll-On that launched on Amazon last week.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. surpasses the competition with the little amounts of extra ingredients we use. Sourcing only the best Delta 10 Distillate we then take the cleanest terpenes and infuse them to bring you these products that will not disappoint! Our new Delta 10 products are lab tested for quality both in the raw form and in the finished product. Delta 10-THC is superior to the traditional and illegal Delta 9-THC because it carries basically every benefit and effect of Delta 9-THC but is fully federally legal and legal in 38 states in the United States. Most clients opt for Delta 8 as their sleeping aid. They prefer Delta 10 when it comes to promoting greater creativity, energy, alertness, and euphoria. Delta 10 is generally uplifting and ideal for daytime use. It also can appeal to a mass audience interested in psychoactive advantages without fear of meeting delta 9's outcomes. It is safe to say that Delta 10 will become more popular since it provides enhanced focus without the paranoia of Delta 9.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is getting close to its 3rd retail location along with a recreational marijuana facility. This will be significant as far as expansion and revenue go and CBD Life Sciences Inc. will keep the public informed moving forward.

Link to Greenhouse Video: https://streamable.com/yb7pyd

Link to Greenhouse Video 2: https://streamable.com/5md9ym

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits include help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD can also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

LBC BIOSCIENCE INC. ONLINE STORE

LBC BIOSCIENCE'S Online Emporium

LBC Bioscience Inc. is well stocked already as it is with some very high-quality CBD offerings - all at very reasonable prices. Check out LBC Bioscience Inc's newest product offerings including its: 100MG CBD Bath Bombs in a variety of scents, Delta 8 Gummies, 1500 MG Premium Berry Drops, and a variety of all-new Skincare products. Or shop our top selling products (based on order frequency) which include our CBD Pain Cream, CBD Oils and CBD Pet Treats.

Become a Distributor

Large Selection of Products (over 50 items and growing)

100% USA Made Products 'organic & kosher.'

All Products are THC-FREE (they contain 0.00% THC)

Weekly Deals (new deals every week)

20% off on all products using code 'LBC20.'

LBC Bioscience Inc. accepts: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover etc.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with LBC Bioscience Inc Updates:

LBC Bioscience Inc's Main Website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/lbcbioscience

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lbcbioscience

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbcbioscience

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/shops/lbcbioscienceinc

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

