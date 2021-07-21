

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.64 billion, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $1.78 billion, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.93 billion or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.7% to $10.13 billion from $7.15 billion last year.



The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.93 Bln. vs. $1.82 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $10.13 Bln vs. $7.15 Bln last year.



