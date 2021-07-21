

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG):



-Earnings: $263.3 million in Q2 vs. -$45.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.66 in Q2 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $281.2 million or $0.70 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.42 per share -Revenue: $2.51 billion in Q2 vs. $2.03 billion in the same period last year.



