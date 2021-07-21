

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Harley-Davidson (HOG):



-Earnings: $206.34 million in Q2 vs. -$92.22 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.33 in Q2 vs. -$0.60 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Harley-Davidson reported adjusted earnings of $219.06 million or $1.41 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.17 per share -Revenue: $1.33 billion in Q2 vs. $0.70 billion in the same period last year.



