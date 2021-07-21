

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baker Hughes Company (BKR):



-Earnings: -$68 million in Q2 vs. -$195 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.08 in Q2 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $83 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.16 per share -Revenue: $5.14 billion in Q2 vs. $4.74 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAKER HUGHES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de