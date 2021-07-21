Avidian Gold Corp.: Avidian Appoints John Schaff as Vice President of Exploration

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. John Schaff to Vice-President of Exploration. Dr. Tom Setterfield stepped down as Vice President of Exploration effective July 19th but will remain as a Consultant and Technical Advisor to the Company.

Avidian's CEO, Mr. Steve Roebuck states: "We are very pleased to welcome John Schaff to the Avidian team. John is a knowledgeable and passionate geologist with a track record of success having participated in significant discoveries over his 30-year career. We thank Tom Setterfield for his dedication, support and commitment to Avidian over the years. We are very pleased to be able to continue to benefit from his experience through his new role as a Consultant and Technical Advisor."

John Schaff joins Avidian from Coeur Mining where he was Exploration Manager for the past four (4) years with highlights that include having been an integral part of the recent discovery of the C-Horst deposit located in the highly active Bare Mountain Mining District near Beatty, Nevada. During the 1990s through the early 2000s, John actively participated in numerous discoveries including, Kennecott's Gemfield, Midway, and Castle Au deposits in Nevada and the Whistler Cu-Au deposit in Alaska; Rio Tinto's Eagle Cu-Ni deposit in Michigan the Tamarack Cu-Ni deposit in Minnesota, and the Diavik Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and Noranda's Lynne VMS deposit in Wisconsin. John's brownfield experience includes exploration surrounding Kennecott's Green Creek Mine in Alaska, and the Denton-Rawhide Mine in Nevada; and Coeur's Kensington Mine, Alaska. John has additional grassroots through advanced exploration and project management experience on various other properties located throughout North America. John was also part of the Avidian team prior to joining Coeur and had input into the early exploration of Avidian's core properties in Alaska and Nevada. In 1987 John received his Bachelor of Science (Geology) from Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minnesota.

Avidian's Vice President of Exploration, Mr. John Schaff states: "After a four-year detour with Coeur, I'm excited to re-join the Avidian team. Tom Setterfield and the rest of the crew have done a great job advancing the Alaska assets along with an aggressive focus by upper management that has created a great opportunity for the future of Avidian."

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,650,000 incentive options (the 'Options') to purchase common shares of Avidian to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per common share and have been granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a focus on advanced stage gold exploration projects in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project hosts a NI 43- 101 indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au)*. Additional projects include the Amanita and the Amanita NE gold properties which are both adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska, and the Jungo gold-copper property in Nevada. *Technical Report on the Golden Zone Property, August 17, 2017, L. McGarry P.Geo & I. Trinder P.Geo, A.C.A Howe International Ltd.

Avidian's majority controlled High Tide Resources is a private corporation that is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage mineral projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide is earning a 100% interest the Labrador West Iron project located adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador and owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma Copper-Nickel-Cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec. High Tide is majority controlled by Avidian.

Further details on the Company and the individual projects, including the NI 43-101 Technical reports on the Golden Zone property and Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Company's website at www.avidiangold.com.

This News Release includes certain 'forward-looking statements' which are not comprised of historical facts including statements regarding the use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the ability to anticipate and counteract the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the business of the Company, including without limitation the effects of COVID-19 on the capital markets, commodity prices supply chain disruptions, restrictions on labour and workplace attendance and local and international travel, failure to receive requisite approvals in respect of the foregoing, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

