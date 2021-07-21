Elara Technologies Ranked 48th Among Best Workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work

NEW DELHI, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, ranked Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd. (holding company of Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com) number 48 on the Best Workplaces in Asia 2021 list in the Large Companies Category.

In the largest collection of employee experiences in Asia, over 3.3 million employees from varied companies across 16 countries in Asia and the Middle East were surveyed to determine the Best Workplaces in the region.

The survey has compiled a list of 200 companies in its Great Place to Work Best Workplaces National analysis for Asia. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Dhruv Agarwala, CEO, Elara Technologies, said, "As a company, we have continually striven to become a workplace where an employee is not only at their productive best but is also at home. All our HR policies are designed keeping that as the ultimate goal of the company. This recognition is a celebration of that ongoing effort."

Mr. Rohit Hasteer, Group CHRO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com, said, "Building a great workplace culture is not just a mission for us but a way of life. Offering our people an open, inclusive, enabling, and caring workplace environment has always been our aim and it is great to see our efforts being recognized internationally."

Elara's focus has always been to create an empowering and democratic work culture where everyone has a say and everyone contributes to organizational growth. This all-inclusive and enabling approach has garnered a phenomenal employee satisfaction quotient for the company, which is reflected in its soaring survey results year on year.

The company has successfully built and sustained a culture that not only names it as the best in India but also in Asia.

In 2020, when the REA Group, a digital real estate major listed on the Australian Stock exchange (ASX: REA), acquired a controlling stake in Elara Technologies, it placed the company in a strong position to become a market leader in digital real estate in India. Today, with Elara also being recognized amongst the best workplaces in Asia, it speaks volumes of its solid business strategy with equal focus on growing market share and brand presence while building a great workplace culture.

Interestingly, organizations from India constitute 21% of the Best Workplaces in Asia 2021, making it the country with the highest representation on the list.

On an average, companies ranked on the Best Workplaces in Asia scored 10% better than those who made it to the National list level - an incredibly high bar as such workplaces are the best of the best in their own country. The Best Workplaces in Asia had 15% more employees report:

Feeling that management involves people in its decision-making

Receiving special and unique benefits

Receiving a fair share of the profits made by the organization

