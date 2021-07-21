Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (CSE: VOY) ("Voyageur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a series of bore-hole electromagnetic ("EM") surveys completed in historic drill holes at the Tara prospect on the Big Island East property in the Flin Flon Camp in Manitoba.

The Tara prospect occurs approximately 20km from Flin Flon. Massive sulphide mineralization and the volcanic host rock sequence at Tara are similar to the major orebodies consisting of the Flin Flon, Triple 7 and Callinan deposits. Combined, these orebodies have produced over 2 million tonnes copper, 3.8 million tonnes zinc, 8 million ounces gold and 118 million ounces silver.

The Company recently completed a series of EM surveys in historic drill holes at Tara to potentially identify conductors that may be the down plunge extension to zinc-copper-gold-silver massive sulphide mineralization occurring near surface. Surveying was completed using state-of-the-art technology capable for detection of conductivity at greater radial distances, so a wider area of the subsurface could be mapped. Historic drilling was relatively shallow and only a few drill holes occur in the footwall rocks below 150 metres, so near-surface mineralization potential remains high.

Preliminary interpretation of the data has found conductive anomalies not previously drilled that may reflect the expression of mineralization at depth. Drilling is being considered for later in the year following new structural interpretations for the extension of mineralization as well as the new targets emerging from the bore-hole geophysical data interpretation.

The Tara Prospect

Massive sulphide mineralization occurs at surface on the Tara Prospect that was trenched and drilled between 1987 and 1988 (Figure 1). Since then, a minimal amount of exploration had been completed but the potential for further mineralization at depth remained high due to the similarities of the volcanic host rocks and grades of mineralization to the other Flin Flon deposits. Folding of the massive sulphide horizon and the host felsic volcanic rocks is pronounced at the surface exposures such that many of the previous drill holes did not test the footwall rocks and the potential for extension of mineralization to depth below 150 metres from surface has not been tested. Voyageur's 2020 drilling encountered similar zinc- and gold-rich mineralization found in historic drill holes (Table 1). The new holes also intersected intense footwall alteration consisting of chlorite and sericite similar to that found throughout the Flin Flon district. In comparison to the Flin Flon deposit settings, the high zinc grade at Tara may reflect the distal portion of a mineralized system and the proximal copper-rich portion may exist at depth.





Figure 1. Bedrock geology of the Tara area with diamond drill hole locations of borehole EM surveys.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8165/90787_3527a597f416a82a_001full.jpg

Table 1. Results from Voyageur 2020 drilling program.

HOLE-ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) TZ20-07 57.0 77.9 20.9 0.77 17.18 4.40 109.2 including 61.5 68.5 7.0 1.45 19.58 4.86 178.0 TZ20-07 40.6 46.6 6.0 1.16 0.68 0.85 34.6 TZ-413-88-16 54.1 63.5 9.6 0.78 10.45 2.82 46.8 including 54.1 56.6 2.7 1.95 22.70 6.36 100.0 TZ-413-88-16 108.8 113.3 4.5 0.75 1.36 0.52 14.4 TZ-413-88-16 228.9 232.5 3.6 0.12 0.32 0.41 3.5 TZ-413-88-39 141.9 152.9 11.0 0.04 0.92 0.07 3.6 TZ-413-87-10 142.0 148.0 7.0 0.13 0.91 0.11 2.8

Note: width reflects drilled intervals and does not reflect true thickness.

Survey Details and Preliminary Results

Nine historic holes were surveyed for a total of 3,748m (Figure 1). Surveying, data processing and modelling have been done by Discovery International Geophysics Inc. based in Saskatoon, Sask. Most holes surveyed were drilled in 1988, but pre-survey tests showed these to be open to depth. Some holes were drilled from the same station so the EM response could be closely compared and ensure consistent interpretations from modelling.

The distribution of the holes provides a new assessment of the potential for massive sulphide mineralization occurring at depth. An EM response was detected in all of the drill holes surveyed. In-hole responses directly correspond to sulphide mineralization intersected, but surveys from most holes also indicate off-hole responses that may reflect sulphide mineralization exists nearby.

The EM responses from each hole were modelled to define a plate that represents a conductive body to match the EM signature. Most historic holes at Tara were drilled parallel to the general plunge of the massive sulphide mineralization exposed at surface, so individual plates modelled from each borehole may reflect an indirect response from nearby conductors that are likely from sulphide minerals nearby. Several plate models were generated for some holes. As such, some plate model orientations did not correspond with the geological interpretation of the volcanic rock sequence so are not considered for further interpretation. The acceptable modelled plates from the current survey are shown in Figure 2.

Data Interpretation

Interpretation of the results is still considered preliminary as further data processing is being conducted by Discovery. From the plates that have been modelled, several appear to occur below the down-plunge extension of the massive sulphide mineralization and some plates spatially converge 500m below surface. Some plates are modelled to be vertical and parallel to the source drill hole and likely reflect the tight folding of the conductive sulphide bodies.





Figure 2. Three-dimensional rendition of modelled plates to drill holes surveyed and mineralization intersections from all drill holes nearby. View toward northeast.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8165/90787_assays.jpg

Next Steps

Work is ongoing to incorporate all of the data from each surveyed borehole to generate a single 3D conductivity model. Some historic BHEM data have been deemed of comparable quality and will also be included in the new models. The model can be further constrained from geological information from other drill holes what were not surveyed. High conductivity areas not previously tested will be targeted for drilling. Voyageur is designing a drill program based on structural targets to be tested later this year.

Qualified Person

Dr. Frank Santaguida, P.Geo., a consultant for Voyageur, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Voyageur is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Company's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Company has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects including strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, all of which are 100 percent owned with no option payments or work commitments to a third party. The Company also owns a valuable package of royalties in the prolific Flin Flon greenstone belt.

