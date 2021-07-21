

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $363.4 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $308.5 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $1.58 billion from $1.51 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $363.4 Mln. vs. $308.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.72 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q2): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

