Veteran of VMware and RSA to Drive Development of Open Systems' Security Solutions as Enterprises Face Growing Cyberthreats

Open Systems, the cybersecurity service innovator for future-ready enterprises, today announced the appointment of noted cybersecurity expert Tom Corn as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). He will be responsible for driving the vision and development of the company's solutions, leveraging his more than 20 years of cybersecurity experience to oversee Open Systems' product management, product marketing and engineering activities.

Prior to Open Systems, Corn served as a Senior Vice President in VMware's Security Business Unit. He pioneered the company's Cloud Workload Protection technology, was a leading architect of VMware's overall security vision and strategy, and served on the leadership team that acquired and ran Carbon Black, a leader in the endpoint security market. Before VMware, Corn held executive leadership roles at RSA Security, where he served as GM of their Data Security business and Chief Strategy Officer of the division.

"Complexity has become the enemy of security," said Geoff Haydon, Open Systems' CEO. "Organizations have too many tools to manage across too many environments; turning security teams into system integrators, and elevating the misconfiguration and misalignment of controls into a primary source of vulnerability. Tom's track record of security innovation and market transformation makes him an ideal addition to our world-class executive team. He's led global product teams for some of cybersecurity's most respected brands, overseen the development of groundbreaking new products, and is recognized as a visionary at rethinking security to make it simpler, more integrated, and more effective. We are confident his leadership will enrich our MDR, SASE, and ZTNA offerings, and further distinguish Open Systems as a leading global provider of cybersecurity services."

"I could not be more excited about joining Open Systems to lead their product organization," said Corn. "Their strategy of marrying AI-based security analytics and network security solutions with tight integrations into the Microsoft security stack, has produced a powerful XDR platform that leverages what many organizations already own. And their managed service gives their customers access to the experts, not only in threat hunting and cyber hygiene, but also in the proper configuration and maintenance of the Microsoft security stack. This is precisely what organizations need right now to face the unprecedented threat, and the global shortage of cyber talent."

The network security modules of the Open Systems platform extend beyond XDR. They also include award winning Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) services, all of which are managed by Mission Control, Open Systems' integrated NOC and SOC. The combination of these SaaS modules with their managed service staffed by experts, enables a solution that is faster and simpler to deploy and manage, and far more effective at protecting against modern threats.

"Defending against cyber-attacks requires breaking down traditional silos, and connecting the dots across areas like endpoint, workload, identity, and network controls. Without this level of interoperability, organizations have an incomplete picture of their risks, and take far too long to detect and respond to attacks," said Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal and Fellow at the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "Tom's experience at VMware and RSA give him ample experience in all these domains, and in how to improve security efficacy while reducing the number of tools organizations are 'bolting on' to their infrastructure. As Open Systems' new CPO, Tom has the opportunity to create a simpler, more integrated approach to security, that helps organizations focus on what's important cyber-risk mitigation and minimizing the impact of security incidents on the business."

