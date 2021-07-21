Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.07.2021
WKN: 926517 ISIN: CA56501R1064 Ticker-Symbol: MLU 
21.07.21
Manulife to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Financial Corporation will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, which will be made available at manulife.com/en/investors.

A live webcast and conference call are scheduled for Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) where Roy Gori, President & CEO, Phil Witherington, Chief Financial Officer and other members of Manulife's executive leadership team will discuss the results, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

To access the conference call, dial 1-800-806-5484 (toll free in North America), using passcode 1763311#. International dial-in numbers are also available. Please call in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The archived webcast will be available at manulife.com/en/investors following the call. A replay of the call will also be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, August 5, 2021 through to November 5, 2021 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 (Passcode: 7143880#).

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Media Contact: Cheryl Holmes, Manulife, 416-557-0945, cheryl_holmes@manulife.com; Investor Relations: Hung Ko, Manulife, 416-806-9921, hung_ko@manulife.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
