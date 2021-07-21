EQS Group-News: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Half-year Report



21.07.2021 / 14:00





Stock Exchange release



Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Half-year financial report January-June 2021



Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's Half-year financial report and Alternative performance measures have been published. The documents are attached to this release and they are available on the Internet at http://www.nordea.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/.



Only information having material influence on the value of securities is included in this stock exchange release.



Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Bank Abp, the listed parent company of the whole Nordea Group. This statutory half-year report covers the operations of the legal entity Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc. The half-year report of Nordea Bank Abp comprises the operations of the Nordea Group as a whole and gives the best overview of the Group.



Summary of the first half of 2021:

- The operating profit of Nordea Mortgage Bank amounted to EUR 23.6m

- Net interest income totalled EUR 128.9m

- Total operating income was EUR 135.8m

- Total operating expenses were EUR -77.8m. The transfer pricing method applied to the intra-group services has been updated, entailing pricing adjustments which increase the expenses in Nordea Mortgage Bank.

- Net loan losses totalled EUR -34.4m. The IFRS 9 model was updated with more conservative loss data assumption.

- Loans to the public amounted to EUR 29,804.8m.

- Debt securities in issue totalled EUR 20,814.6m.

- The size of the cover pool was EUR 23,348.1m and overcollateralization 12.2%.

Summary key figures Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Change Full year 2021 2020 % 2020 Net interest income, EURm 128.9 113.5 14 235.6 Total operating income, EURm 135.8 108.3 25 226.1 Total operating expenses, EURm -77.8 -31.2 150 -66.1 Profit before loan losses, EURm 58.0 77.1 33 144.5 Net loan losses, EURm -34.4 -12.9 166 -15.4 Operating profit, EURm 23.6 64.2 -63 144.6 Loan loss ratio, annualised, bps 23.1 9.3 152 5.4 Return on equity, % 3.1 8.8 -65 9.9 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 28.2 22.3 26 23.1 Total capital ratio, % 33.6 26.7 26 27.4 Number of employees (full time equivalents) 13 11 18 12



Helsinki, 21 July 2021



Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc

Board of Directors





Additional information:

Jussi Pajala, Chief Executive Officer + 358 40 545 3859 Heikki Jousi, Chief Financial Officer + 358 40 516 2971





