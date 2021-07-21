EQS Group-News: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc
- The operating profit of Nordea Mortgage Bank amounted to EUR 23.6m
- Net interest income totalled EUR 128.9m
- Total operating income was EUR 135.8m
- Total operating expenses were EUR -77.8m. The transfer pricing method applied to the intra-group services has been updated, entailing pricing adjustments which increase the expenses in Nordea Mortgage Bank.
- Net loan losses totalled EUR -34.4m. The IFRS 9 model was updated with more conservative loss data assumption.
- Loans to the public amounted to EUR 29,804.8m.
- Debt securities in issue totalled EUR 20,814.6m.
- The size of the cover pool was EUR 23,348.1m and overcollateralization 12.2%.
