Outlier Ventures to Host Fifth Diffusion Digital on July 28 & 29

The Open Metaverse conference will feature conversations with Richard Kim of Galaxy Interactive, Juan Benet of Protocol Labs & Filecoin, Robby Yung of Animoca Brands, Andrew Keys of DARMA Capital, Sallyann Houghton of Epic Games, among many other brilliant minds in the space.

LONDON, July 21, 2021is pleased to announce its celebrated Diffusion Digital conference is back and will take place virtually on July 28-29. Diffusion is the premier Web3 event dedicated to those building the Open Metaverse.



Diffusion Digital first launched in 2019 to showcase graduates from Outlier Ventures' early-stage Web3 accelerator program, Base Camp , and its token launch program, Ascent . Diffusion has evolved to become a can't-miss ecosystem event that explores the pathway from Web2 to Web3, bringing together different communities to discuss the most impactful technological and cultural developments in the space and trends for the year to come. Now in its fifth iteration, Diffusion's two-day virtual event will include pitches, fireside talks, panel discussions, and live Q&As with its Base Camp and Ascent teams in addition to leading voices from some of the industry's most exciting projects.

Diffusion gathers a global audience of investors, founders, developers and creators who have a shared vision for Web3 and the Metaverse. The idea of the Metaverse is re-emerging from its roots in 1980s science fiction to describe elements of today's world where people are spending an increasing amount of time and money in virtual worlds. Many consider Web3 to be the foundation for the Metaverse, and Outlier Ventures has articulated its vision for the moment when Web3 and AR/VR will converge and become indistinguishable- the Open Metaverse thesis , which outlines an operating system for the emergent Metaverse based on open source protocols and principles of sovereign identity, data and wealth. Diffusion will feature conversations that guide listeners through the complexities of things like NFTs and DeFi in the context of the Open Metaverse, gaming and the creator economy.

The Base Camp cohort will be prominently featured throughout the two-day event, as much of the program is built around the unique use cases for each portfolio project. Founders will be joined by industry experts to discuss the latest trends and developments in their respective fields. The agenda will include sessions like Game Creation in the Metaverse, Scaling the Avatar Economy, and Defining Luxury in the Metaverse, while posing ideological questions such as, Can AI Democratize Companionship?

Diffusion will feature a diverse set of speakers from Galaxy Interactive, Protocol Labs, Filecoin, Vogue, Microsoft, IBM, Animoca Brands, Republic, Alethea.AI, SingularityNET, Epic Games, Balancer, with more to be announced in the days leading up to the event.

For more information on Diffusion, please visit diffusion.events and sign up for free at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/diffusion-july-2021 .

About Outlier Ventures

Outlier Ventures has been backing Web3 founders since 2014 and is the world's leading Web3 accelerator program. Outlier Ventures will accelerate up to 100 startups and protocols in 2021 through Base Camp, its early-stage Web 3 accelerator and Ascent, its token launch program.

