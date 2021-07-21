

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices increased for the sixth straight month in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 12.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 8.3 percent increase in May.



Among components, prices for manufacturing rose 13.6 percent yearly in June and those of water supply grew 17.8 percent. Prices for mining and quarrying, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply gained 5.9 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 3.8 percent in June.



Domestic market prices rose 3.0 percent monthly in June and foreign market prices increased by 4.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

