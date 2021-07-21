- (PLX AI) - ASML's guidance upgrade, as well as record bookings and backlog, show the company has long-term earnings power, analysts said.
- • Shares were up 3% after Q2 beat expectations and Q3 outlook is higher than consensus estimated
- • Another key positive was ASML now planning higher EUV capacity for 2023, analysts said
- • ASML reported that 80% of its 2022 target of manufacturing 55 tools was already booked and is now planning for 2023 EUV production capacity of over 60 EUV tools
- • The bottom line is a positive earnings report, with strong demand driving record bookings and backlog, Wells Fargo said
ASML-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de