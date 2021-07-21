Designer Parfums enjoy action packed Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix launching the F1 Fragrances Race Collection

F1 Fragrances ambassador Freddie Hunt witnesses a fierce fight at Silverstone

LONDON, July 21, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- It was a weekend of excitement and premieres, the world looking at F1 and Silverstone where the fans returned in full force with a record crowd of over 140,000. The debut of the new F1Sprint race proved to be a success and Freddie Hunt, son of Formula 1 legend and 1976 Formula 1 World Champion James Hunt, joined forces with F1 Fragrances to launch the new Race Collection.

Hunt, a racing driver himself, witnessed the fierce fight between title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen first-hand at F1's prestigious Paddock Club, where he welcomed an array of VIPs and celebrities to the new F1 Fragrances stand to discover andexperience the latest Race Collection scents.

"It was a fantastic Grand Prix weekend; I very much enjoy being the new ambassador of the Official F1 Fragrances. The bottles look amazing and I really like the scents! The F1 Fragrances Race Collection contains five different scents, each matching a particular point in a F1 race." said Hunt, "my favourite, Carbon Reign, captures the victory celebrations on the podium - the best moment of a race weekend!"

He particularly enjoyed the victory celebrations of the world-premiere of Saturday's Sprint race which brought back the winner's laurel for the first time since the 80's: "This is brilliant. It reminds me of my Dad - those iconic photos, taken by the top magazine titles of the time - celebrating his victory here in Silverstone, the big laurel around his chest, a champagne bottle and the trophy high up in the air!", said Hunt, "His amazing smile showing that winning feeling - like you've just conquered the world!"

More than once, approached by guests in F1's own exclusive Paddock Club, Freddie, whose looks are so much like his famous World Championship-winning Dad, told stories of his fond memories of his late father, and was visibly moved when learning that the winner's trophy was an emotional tribute to 'The voice of British Motorsport, legendary commentator Murray Walker'. "Even though I was just a little kid, I remember Murray, and especially his voice. I really liked him - him and dad were often fighting over the same microphone, but they were really good friends as well!"

He continued: "I really enjoyed meeting a lot of amazing people, chatting with Ghetts (British Rapper) and Ellie Bamber (Actor, BBC1, The Serpent) and talking perfume with Rahi Chaddah (model, influencer and beauty entrepreneur) and the Paddock Club DJs Andy Purnell and Martin 2Smoove was a new and interesting experience for me."

With Hollywood superstars Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford and Michael Douglas as guests of various Formula 1 teams, the British Grand Prix once again proved to be a star-studded event with Olympic legend Mo Farrah, magician Dynamo, cyclist Andoni Azkarate, Everton star James Rodriguez, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, tennis prodigy Emma Raducanu, Arsenal-players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette, 'Harry Potter'-actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Rapper AJ Tracey.

Thousands of fans had their own chance to experience first-hand the F1 Fragrances Race Collection at the pop-up scent experience in the F1 Fan Zone.

Dilesh Mehta, Chairman and CEO Designer Parfums said"We are so pleased F1 fans were engaging massively with the fragrances at Silverstone. Some of the scents were sold out for a few hours during the weekend and we had such great feedback from everybody visiting us. We are looking forward to bringing the F1 Fragrances to all the races around the world to offer the F1 olfactive journey to all the Formula 1 enthusiast."

Based on the aerodynamics of the chassis of an F1 car, the sophisticated bottles, designed by Ross Lovegrove, come in five elegant, yet sportive colours, with each bottle accompanied by a stand visibly inspired by F1 tyres. Each Fragrance beautifully captures the thrills and challenges of a high-energy F1 race, in its own authentic way.

Discover the F1 Engineered Collection

Precious Mettle, Turn 1, Overtake 320, Neeeum White, and Carbon Reign: Discover the five EDT fragrances, each housed in a 75ml aerodynamic bottle, priced at £60 / €65 / $70.

On sale via f1fragrances.com initially in the UK and Europe, followed by a worldwide distribution.

Also available at:

UK: THE PERFUME SHOP

GERMANY: DOUGLAS

SPAIN: DRUNI

HUNGARY: MUELLER

The launch of the F1 Fragrances Race Collection completes the racing team of F1 Fragrances, including the exclusive luxury F1 Collector's Editions and the haute perfumery F1 Fragrances Engineered Collection. @racefragrancecollections@f1 f1fragrances

Please find further information at www.f1fragrances.com

Media Enquiries: Marion Ferg, ferg@fergandfriends.com

