CoreMedia Appoints Results-Oriented Sales Leader, Scott McFadin, as New US General Manager

Accomplished enterprise software executive will assemble a customer-focused team to expand the company's North American presence

ARLINGTON, Va. and HAMBURG, Germany, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, developer of the agile content management and digital experience platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, today announced the appointment of Scott McFadin as the company's new General Manager for the United States. McFadin has over two decades of experience leading customer-first sales teams to achieve triple digit pipeline growth at companies such as SAP, Oracle, and ADP. He will apply these same leadership skills to help CoreMedia maximize its operational efficiencies, build on its key product strengths, and capitalize on the successes that it has achieved in its previous year of growth.

"I chose to work for CoreMedia because we share a belief that it is only through genuine customer engagement that companies can produce long term value and sustainable growth," said McFadin. "We are at a critical turning point with regard to digital commerce and content. As the pace and scope of digital content accelerates, new technologies are transforming the online experience and opening up opportunities for deeper, more immediate, customer interactions. CoreMedia has the experience, tools, and attitude to help its customer thrive today while building a solid foundation for future innovation."

McFadin will develop and oversee the day-to-day operations of CoreMedia's U.S. organization and will drive a range of new business development initiatives designed to expand the company's North American market presence and brand awareness. He will build on CoreMedia already proven track record in the Americas and will help support industry-leading brands including Under Armour, Emerson, The North Face, Vans, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfigger, and Deckers Brands.

"Scott is a perfect match for CoreMedia's company culture and is uniquely qualified to help lead us into our next quarter century of growth," said CoreMedia CEO, Soeren Stamer. "He combines a commitment to ethical business with a passion for innovation and a deep empathy for both employees and customers. He's an experienced manager and a trusted leader who knows how to inspire integrity and accountability."

Prior to joining CoreMedia, McFadin spent over a decade at enterprise software leaders such as Oracle and SAP, where he served as Vice President of Sales and executed new pipeline development programs that resulted in a pipeline growth of 179%.

As General Manager, McFadin will be responsible for building the North American market for CoreMedia Content Cloud, CoreMedia's flagship offering. CoreMedia Content Cloud is a composable digital experience platform (DXP) that enables leading brands and retailers to orchestrate personalized experiences that blend content and eCommerce, then deliver them to any digital channel - reliably, efficiently, and at enterprise scale. Marketers, merchandisers, and developers can work collaboratively and efficiently on omnichannel experiences that drive engagement, increase loyalty, improve brand visibility, and boost revenue.

Resources

LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-mcfadin-b809281/

About CoreMedia

CoreMedia is the digital experience and content management engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Our flagship product, CoreMedia Content Cloud, is a flexible, composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) built on an agile CMS and advanced DAM that enables brands to orchestrate personalized experiences and deliver them to any channel - reliably, efficiently, and at enterprise scale. Marketers, merchandisers, and developers can work collaboratively and efficiently on omnichannel experiences that drive engagement, increase loyalty, improve brand visibility, and boost revenue. Leading global B2C companies (Deckers, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, T-Mobile) and B2B firms (Continental, Claas, Emerson, DMG-Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia. For more information, or to set up a demo, visit us at www.coremedia.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @contentcloud, or read our blog at blog.coremedia.com.

Contact: Doug Heise, VP Marketing

Phone: +1 415-794-0964

Email: doug.heise@coremedia.com