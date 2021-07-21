Wuhan General Group, Inc.: M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage Launches CBD Sachets

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:

M2Bio Sciences Food & Beverage is pleased to announce the launch of the M2Bio 10mg CBD Dissolvable Powder Sachets. The sachets are the latest innovation from the Company's M2Bio brand portfolio of products, offering adults the opportunity to enjoy CBD their way. The sachet contains high-quality CBD isolate sourced from Oregon, USA. Each sachet contains 10mg of water-soluble CBD.

The convenient pre-packaged powder format makes it easy to mix the sachets contents into any beverage quickly and easily. The versatility of the product enables the consumer to enjoy premium CBD in a wide variety of settings and on any occasion of their choosing.

"The M2Bio CBD Sachets showcase the creativity, focus, and expertise of M2Bio's product development team and reinforces our company commitment to growth through innovation. Consumers who have tried our Medspresso CBD beverage range also enquired about CBD in its raw form. Offering the customers, the water-soluble CBD powder, allows them the flexibility to infuse it with other foods and beverages as well. Ultimately, we want to get as many people to experience the health benefits of CBD and this is a step in the right direction. We have developed a process and product that blend science and individual tastes to help adults explore new, personal CBD experiences," says Michael Sachar, CEO of M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage.

Key features of the M2Bio CBD Sachets include the following:

Customizable: Can easily be added to almost any beverage, transforming it into a CBD-infused drink in a matter of seconds.

Can easily be added to almost any beverage, transforming it into a CBD-infused drink in a matter of seconds. Rapid: M2Bio Sachets dissolve rapidly into beverages for a quick, straightforward CBD experience. In addition, the nano-emulsion formula provides improved absorption compared to traditional edibles and other delivery mechanisms.

M2Bio Sachets dissolve rapidly into beverages for a quick, straightforward CBD experience. In addition, the nano-emulsion formula provides improved absorption compared to traditional edibles and other delivery mechanisms. Discreet: M2Bio Sachets are odorless and mixes in clear to most drinks, making it a discreet addition. It also contains no added flavor.

M2Bio Sachets are odorless and mixes in clear to most drinks, making it a discreet addition. It also contains no added flavor. Co-branding opportunities: The nature of the product makes for a perfect co-branding opportunity with any beverage manufacturer, healthcare sector, retailers, hospitality, travel and tourism industries.

The sachets will be available to consumers in four formats:

Single serve sachets - 10 mg CBD available at select retail outlets at POS. Pack of 5 sachets - 10 mg CBD x 5. Box of 60 Sachets - 10 mg CBD x 60. Monthly supply. Bulk Orders for B2B - 10 mg CBD x >2000 sachets.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, Liviana, and Handcrafted Delights brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

