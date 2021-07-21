Feeless Trade (FLT): Feeless Trade launches the Community Dedicated Exchange Service

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Feeless Trade has launched the fairest and most community dedicated exchange services for its users. Last month, Feeless Trade Exchange raised $200,000 in a private seed round concluded on June 16, 2021.

Crypto trading has become one of the most popular forms of trading over the past couple of years. The 24-hour market added with the price volatility makes it one of the most exciting trading classes, but some of the most popular crypto exchanges charge absurd trade execution prices and limitations on freedom of trade. The Feeless Trade tokens (FLT) are here to change that notion with their revolutionary exchange platform.

Feeless Trade is fashioned on the notion that having management over the cash, data, and identity could be a basic human right, the project tends to believe that decentralization is the key to empowering individuals everywhere on the planet to defend their rights, which by dashing the employment of cryptocurrencies, the platform has aiding the world in taking possession in that direction.

FLT tends to believe that by fast the adoption of Cryptocurrency, ready to facilitate individuals all around the world to manage their money and to be able to access their funds at any time and from any location. To defend their knowledge with a cryptography-secured blockchain, which makes data meddling very unlikely.

How FLT aims to Redefine the crypto trading ecosystem

The FLT protocol will redefine how cash is moved, spent, and invested, and democratize blockchain technology by building beautiful, easy, and sensible monetary services that have a long-term, helpful influence on people's lives. Some of the key features of the feeless exchange include,

Payment

The firm aims to use payment solutions to enable and maintain a virtuous cycle during which payment channels attract users to the platform, while trade and financial services give cash that may be reinvested in payment. Feeless Trade product solutions, which span 3 verticals, are forming a long-run system that supports the purpose & Accelerates the World's Transition to Cryptocurrency.

Commitment to Security & Compliance

Security and compliance are the cornerstones of gaining cryptocurrency acceptance. The platform has conducted a comprehensive security analysis that enclosed external penetration testing, threat modeling, and risk management evaluations, among different things.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework, initially declared in 2014, is a set of security painters for personal sector corporations on the way to establish, assess, and improve their ability to identify, protect, detect, respond to, and live through cyber assaults.

Support of Fiat Institutions:

The platform supports and builds more relationships with some of the biggest fiat institutions to ensure easy on-boarding and liquidity.

Feeless Trade Exchange lets users trade crypto comply with the subsequent price propositions:

Deep liquidity with access to the simplest execution prices.

High volume accounts mercantilism free (after FLT staking discount) are offered at competitive fees.

Discounted token distributions (Syndicate) and trading activity-driven competitions (Trading Arena) are simply many of the exciting events available.

High-availability, absolutely resilient, and horizontally ascendible elements are powered by institutional-grade infrastructure.

Feeless Trade Exchange launched with spot trading, however as a lot of options and promotions were made to the platform, it became a full-fledged mercantilism platform for each retail and company user.

Feeless Trade Exchange additionally supports FLT liquidity by facilitating FT trading pairs and FLT-related activities.

FLT strives to set an industry standard for a minimal fee trading experience; something that current top exchanges like Binance and Kucoin don't prioritize. At Feeless Trade, traders truly come first.

Tokenomics and Pre-sale

FLT is well on track on its road map having launched the website and the white paper as scheduled. The FLT protocol is gearing up for pre-sale now. The FLT's total market supply is set at 500,000,000 tokens and the initial token distribution goes as follows:

10% Private Seed Round

30% Public Presale

15% Exchange Liquidity Pool

15% Team/Advisors

30% Marketing and Partnerships, Bounties and Airdrops, Company Reserve

To protect against large selloffs, Feeless Trade adopted a vesting strategy that goes as follows (each time span begins concurrently with FLT's exchange launch):

Advisors: 8 month cliff then 9.33% monthly

Public Offering: 20 day lockup then instant access to all tokens

Seed Round: 6 month cliff then 10% monthly

Team: 1 year cliff then 9.33% monthly

This will ensure that team and advisor tokens as well as seed round tokens will be used conservatively to limit FLT volatility. Vesting also lets investors know that they won't fall victim to a rug-pull scam. The security and assurance against rug pull scams are key given there have been several cases of rug pull in the market over the past year.

