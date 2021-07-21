Around 800 MW of last year's new additions came from ground-mounted solar plants, and the remaining 500 MW from distributed generation.South Africa saw the deployment of new PV systems with an aggregate capacity of 1,313 MW, according to new figures released by the South Africa Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA). Of last year's new additions, around 813 MW came from utility scale solar plants, and 500 MW from distributed generation arrays. The country's cumulative capacity reached 4,172 MW at the end of December and of this capacity, 2,372 MW is represented by large scale PV. Referring ...

