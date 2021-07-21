Despite Global Pressures to Decrease Carbon Emissions in Retail, the Tracking, Measurement and Reporting on Emissions in the Last Mile Remain a Struggle

According to research commissioned by Bringg, retailers in North America and Europe are investing in technology to improve last mile sustainability

CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the leading delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, today announced the availability of Sustainability in the Last Mile: A 2021 Snapshot. The commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bringg outlines findings on how retailers and direct to consumer brands across North America and Europe measure their carbon emissions, how they communicate their sustainability options and successes to customers, who they see as responsible for tracking, reporting, and reducing emissions, and the technological capabilities they need to meet their net-zero goals for last mile delivery in 2021.

Retailers today are pressured by consumers and increasing governmental and international regulatory requirements to reduce their carbon footprint. At the same time, they are challenged with the need to implement a proper framework for tracking, measuring, and reporting on emissions. According to the commissioned study, 49% of respondents reported their firms struggle with accessing granular data and 45% said they struggle with measuring carbon emissions.

"Retailers are being rapidly subjected to new legislation and environmental practices and must now be implementing new sustainability initiatives. Without industry standards in place, retailers lack consistency and control to track, calculate, communicate, and report on their sustainability efforts, more specifically their carbon emissions for the last mile," said Guy Bloch, CEO at Bringg. "Retailers are improving their sustainability efforts by investing in technology and green fleets to reduce carbon emissions in the last mile, but there needs to be a system in place to set benchmarks for business value."

Sustainability in the Last Mile: A 2021 Snapshot gives retailers and direct to consumer brands insights into industry standards when it comes to tracking, measuring, calculating, and communicating on their emissions, and how they can create business value out of their sustainability initiatives. Additionally, the commissioned study provides logistics providers insight into what data retailers expect of them, in terms of both reducing carbon emissions and reporting on emissions data.

"We believe our commissioned research shows that logistics providers must play a key role in helping retailers manage sustainability efforts by providing regular reporting and visibility into data, support with customer communications, technology to enhance sustainability and monitoring, and enhancements into their own sustainability efforts," said Bloch. "By providing retailers with transparent and accurate data that will enable them to make greener delivery choices, they can in turn reduce carbon emissions in the last mile."

