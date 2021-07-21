

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $133.78 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $101.07 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% to $475.65 million from $400.62 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $133.78 Mln. vs. $101.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.93 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q2): $475.65 Mln vs. $400.62 Mln last year.



