

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $17.83 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $5.98 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.81 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $308.81 million from $280.05 million last year.



NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $20.81 Mln. vs. $16.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $308.81 Mln vs. $280.05 Mln last year.



