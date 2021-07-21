

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $119 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $88 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $173 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.6% to $4.95 billion from $3.65 billion last year.



Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $173 Mln. vs. $133 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.59 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q2): $4.95 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $1.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4,600 - $4,800 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.23 - $5.73 Full year revenue guidance: $19,250 -$19,650 Mln



