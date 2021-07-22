As video investment soars in APAC, industry veteran Trent Silins launches Kopa, a full-service firm to help brands and agencies with contextual targeting activation, performance optimisations, and deep reporting and insights while managing each brand's suitability standards in video.

Kopa, a full-service contextual data and technology firm, announced its official launch today, to help marketers improve their video campaigns from activation to reporting and insights. Kopa is led by Founder and CEO Trent Silins, who brings more than 15 years of executive leadership experience in the digital video ecosystem in APAC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005802/en/

Australian Ad Tech Veteran Trent Silins Launches Kopa (Photo: Business Wire)

"The video advertising ecosystem has been on an incredible trajectory in APAC, and I've seen the growth first-hand," said Trent Silins. "I'm thrilled to launch Kopa, which is designed to super-charge brand growth in video for some of today's most important marketing challenges: contextual targeting and insights and brand suitability while ensuring that each brand's unique performance KPIs are not sacrificed."

Silins comes from an extensive ad tech background spearheading market growth and adoption, holding senior roles with leading international technology firms, including Channel Factory, Strike Social and Snakk Media. Trent has a unique track record of bringing new marketing solutions to the APAC region built with purpose and intent.

Kopa offers a suite of services based on unique placement-level tech decisioning, that allows for deeper granularity and precision than legacy video strategies, which often rely on channel keyword-based tech stacks. This technology will underpin the full-service offering, which includes planning and insights, KPI-driven performance optimisation, and reporting for maximum transparency.

"Video spend is rapidly increasing in APAC markets, and brands and agencies require more sophisticated partners to help them achieve their goals. Kopa is designed based on years of experience to provide strategic, transparent and tactical best practices that improve campaign investment and video performance. We give our clients the confidence to align with digital tooling that is agile, dynamic and delivers results," said Silins.

In addition to offering full-service support, Kopa will also provide solutions for self-service activation for programmatic video buying teams. This will enable global campaigns to have access to multilingual capabilities, improving effectiveness while empowering the market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005802/en/

Contacts:

To learn more about Kopa, please feel free to reach out directly:

Trent Silins

contact@gokopa.com