Torque Lifestyle Brands, Inc.: Torque Lifestyle Brands Announces Three-for-One Forward Stock Split

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, today announced has a correction to the three-for-one forward stock split, which was announced on July 8, 2021.

Each Torque shareholder will receive three shares for every one share owned.

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) is an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market. Leveraging a growth-by-acquisition model and a growing suite of influencers as brand ambassadors, the Company offers a wide array of active lifestyle products through its e-commerce presence and tier-1 U.S. retailer relationships. Torque's growing family of in-house brands include American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.torquelb.com.

